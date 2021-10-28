Derbyshire teenager’s inspirational fundraising talks to encourage people to support the RSPCA

Chiana Lukas, who lives with her family near Hardstoft and Lower Pilsey, was just 10-years-old when she first took to the stage in front of a room full of accountants to tell them why it is important to support the RSPCA.

Now aged 13, the teenager has raised a whopping £1,809 and continues to spread her message at events run by her dad Shane Lukas through his business, AVN Inspiring Consultants.

Although standing on stage was initially nerve-racking for Chiana, Shane said his daughter’s passion for animals has outweighed this and is something that drives her fundraising efforts to this day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chiana Lukas is a massive animal lover and is fundraising for the RSPCA through a host of inspirational talks

“I run events for accountants on a regular basis,” the 47-year-old said. “(Chiana) has always been passionate about animals and she once just said to me out of the blue ‘can I come and do a little presentation to your audience’.

"When she explained what she wanted to do I thought it was lovely; it’s developing her presentation skills which I think will really benefit her in the future and honestly, the passion that she had for doing it was amazing.

"In her first presentation she went in all guns blazing – I was petrified the first time I was on stage but it didn’t phase her at all. She owned the stage.”

Chiana Lukas has been delivering talks to accountants since she was 10-years-old and has raised £1,809 so far for the RSPCA

Chiana has harboured her love for animals from a young age and regularly helps at the family’s small holding which is home to a number of rescues.

She has held presentations both in-person and via Zoom at online events held during the Covid-19 restrictions.

Shane added: “Her passion just really comes through. She had one of the people in tears just sharing one of the stories she’d read about on the RSPCA site.

"What she does to raise the money is she’ll do a presentation then she’ll do a raffle… she asks for £2 a ticket but says that if people want to give more then they can.

Chiana Lukas' passion and love for animals drives her in her fundraising efforts according to her dad Shane

"She’s walking on cloud nine as she sees the numbers going up on her donation page.

"It’s just amazing to watch her and the way she’s been developing. She’s so driven to make a difference.”

To donate to Chiana’s fundraising efforts visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/avnmasterclass.