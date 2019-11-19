Derbyshire talk which questioned if two prominent UK fascists were heroes or villains is cancelled

A Derbyshire charity has cancelled a controversial talk which questioned whether two notorious British fascists were “heroes or villains”.

The talk by Sheffield University professor Brian Edwards planned at Bakewell Quaker meeting house on December 11 was billed as charting the politics intrigues and loves of Oswald Mosely and Diana Mitford.

It was organised to raise funds for the Helen’s Trust.

Oswald Mosley and Diana Mitford married in Germany in 1936. He become the leader of the British Union of Fascists with their infamous black shirts. Diana was one of the famous Mitford sisters and they were regular visitors to Chatsworth House. On the Hlelen’s Trust website Professor Edward posed the question: “Were they heroes or villains?”

Charlie Kaplan wrote in protest: “When I read that Helen’s Trust was hosting an event to debate whether Oswald Mosley was a hero, I thought it was a joke. Was the leader of the British Union of Fascists a hero or a villain?

“A talk by an academic from a Russell Group uni, at a Quaker Meeting House, to raise funds for a cancer charity. Mosely was a Hitler-supporting racist, who showed absolutely no remorse for his appalling views.”

Confirming that the talk had been canceleld this week, Professor Edwards said; ”The lecture was not judgemental at all..it just laid out the facts in what would have been an insight into an important period of British history.”