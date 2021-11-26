Derbyshire snow alert starts: Hour-by-hour forecast as white stuff set to fall heavily in parts

A Met Office yellow ‘be aware’ snow warning is valid in the county between now and 10am on Saturday.

The weather agency has also issued a yellow alert about wind in Derbyshire from midnight to 6pm on Saturday as Storm Arwen blows in.

A Derbyshire County Council spokesperson said: “We’re in for a cold, windy night, with some sleet and possible snow on higher ground.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gritters are out in Derbyshire.

“We started gritting secondary routes in the Peak District at 1pm and will grit primary routes here and high routes around Chesterfield from 5pm.

“All primary routes across the county will then be gritted from 1am.”

Not all Derbyshire areas are expected to see significant snowfall – but conditions in parts of the Peak District look set to deteriorate.

At 5pm on Friday, this was the latest Met Office forecast for Buxton.

Friday 10pm: HEAVY SNOW

Friday 11pm: HEAVY SNOW

Saturday 12am: HEAVY SNOW

Saturday 1am: HEAVY SNOW

Saturday 2am: HEAVY SNOW

Saturday 3am: HEAVY SNOW

Saturday 4am: HEAVY SNOW

Saturday 5am: HEAVY SNOW

Saturday 6am: HEAVY SNOW

Saturday 7am: LIGHT SNOW

Saturday 8am: LIGHT SNOW

Saturday 9am: HEAVY SNOW

Saturday 10am: HEAVY SNOW