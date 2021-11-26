Derbyshire snow alert starts: Hour-by-hour forecast as white stuff set to fall heavily in parts
Derbyshire is on snow alert.
A Met Office yellow ‘be aware’ snow warning is valid in the county between now and 10am on Saturday.
The weather agency has also issued a yellow alert about wind in Derbyshire from midnight to 6pm on Saturday as Storm Arwen blows in.
A Derbyshire County Council spokesperson said: “We’re in for a cold, windy night, with some sleet and possible snow on higher ground.
“We started gritting secondary routes in the Peak District at 1pm and will grit primary routes here and high routes around Chesterfield from 5pm.
“All primary routes across the county will then be gritted from 1am.”
Not all Derbyshire areas are expected to see significant snowfall – but conditions in parts of the Peak District look set to deteriorate.
At 5pm on Friday, this was the latest Met Office forecast for Buxton.
Friday 10pm: HEAVY SNOW
Friday 11pm: HEAVY SNOW
Saturday 12am: HEAVY SNOW
Saturday 1am: HEAVY SNOW
Saturday 2am: HEAVY SNOW
Saturday 3am: HEAVY SNOW
Saturday 4am: HEAVY SNOW
Saturday 5am: HEAVY SNOW
Saturday 6am: HEAVY SNOW
Saturday 7am: LIGHT SNOW
Saturday 8am: LIGHT SNOW
Saturday 9am: HEAVY SNOW
Saturday 10am: HEAVY SNOW
Saturday 11am: LIGHT SNOW