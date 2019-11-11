Derbyshire schools closed for day after flooding shuts down boilers

Highfields School (Lumsdale site only) in Matlock closed at 10am this morning (Monday, November 11) due to a boiler breakdown at 7.45am.

Temperatures in classrooms dropped below union guidelines and the school was left without hot water.

A spokesperson for the school said: "Regular updates on the position will be issued via the email/text messaging service and our website will give the latest information."

Killamarsh Junior School is also closed all day.

A spokesperson for the school said: "Unfortunately flooding has damaged our boilers. Engineers are working on them throughout the day.

"Please see our website and Facebook page for updates. Thank you for your understanding."

