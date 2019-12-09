Derbyshire school pupils have been recognised for their work to promote active travel

Pupils at two Derbyshire schools have once again been recognised for their work at a prestigious annual regional travel awards scheme.

Alfreton Nursery School, in Grange Street, Alfreton, and Riddings Infant and Nursery School, in West Street, Riddings, both claimed awards at the Midlands and North West Regional Modeshift Sustainable Travel Accreditation and Recognition for Schools (STARS) ceremony held in Birmingham.

Modeshift are a national organisation that support and reward schools and aims to secure increased levels of safe, active and sustainable travel in schools and businesses, encouraging widespread travel behaviour change in the long term.

Alfreton Nursery School won the Local Authority School of the Year Award for Derbyshire and also picked up the accolade for Early Years School of the Region for the Midlands.

As a result, they have been entered into the National Modeshift STARS Awards taking place in London in 2020.

The pupils were recognised for their efforts in embracing opportunities to promote active travel, particularly through cycling and scooting, while working closely with the local police Safer Neighbourhood team to support national ‘Road Safety Week’.

Riddings Infant and Nursery School were also recognised as the best primary school in Derbyshire for a fourth consecutive year for their work in Derbyshire County Council’s Travel Smart initiative where they delivered a ‘Balanceability’ day and two active travel campaigns.

Meanwhile pupils of Dallimore Nursery and Ladywood Primary School were also nominated for awards.

Derbyshire County Council Cabinet Member for Highways, Transport and Infrastructure, Councillor Simon Spencer, said: “I’d like to congratulate all the pupils who were acknowledged for their excellent work in promoting active and sustainable modes of travel.

“It’s very encouraging to see young people support environmentally friendly initiatives and it’s fantastic that they are being rewarded for their efforts.

“We hope they will be inspired to continue supporting positive travel practices as they move through life.”