Derbyshire's former High Sheriff, Annie Hall, named as woman who died after being swept away by River Derwent in Darley Dale

Tributes have been paid to Annie Hall, the former High Sheriff of Derbyshire, who died after being caught in floodwater.

Emergency services were called to the River Derwent in Darley Dale during the early hours of Friday after receiving reports that a woman had been swept away by the water.

Tragically a body was found further downstream a short time later.

Mrs Hall, who served as the county's High Sheriff in 2017, struck up a close bond with Derbyshire Constabulary's Chief Constable Peter Goodman during her tenure.

He said: "I am shocked and deeply saddened by the untimely and tragic death of my friend, and former High Sheriff, Annie Hall.

"Annie was a great leader in Derbyshire in both industry and on the civic front.

"She will be hugely missed.

"My deepest sympathies go to Michael and all the family at this time."

In a statement, Mrs Hall's family said: "It is with great sadness that we, the family of Annie Hall, report her sudden passing.

"We are in great shock and grieving. Please allow us to mourn privately for the time being.

"If you would like to contact us, please send any messages to condolencesforhallfamily@hotmail.com.

"We will publish details of the funeral arrangements when they are known."

