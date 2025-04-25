Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Chesterfield runner is taking on the London Marathon this weekend to raise money for a life-saving local charity which was established after his schoolfriend’s shocking death at the age of 23.

Brimington resident Jamie Ferreday, 29, will be among the thousands of runners setting off from Greenwich Park for the world famous race on Sunday, April 27.

He will be spurred on along the 26-mile route by the memory of former Netherthorpe School classmate Tom Henson, who died in 2018 while playing football with friends, due to an undiagnosed heart condition.

In the years since, the Tom Henson Charity has raised money to provide more than 35 defibrillators in communities across Bolsover, Chesterfield and beyond.

Jamie Ferreday, left, and Tom Henson in their Sixth Form days at Netherthorpe School in Staveley. (Photo: Contributed)

While the defibrillators used by emergency responders in Tom’s case could not save him, in many other cases of cardiac arrest the devices can dramatically increase the chances of survival the sooner they are deployed.

Jamie, who is in the early stages of a new career as a train driver, said: “This is a small charity that Tom’s family set up as a result of a tragic incident. Nicki, Shaun, Joe and Tom’s wider family and friends have done incredible work raising money.

“Everything I raise will be used locally and it could save someone’s life one day, so I want to raise as much as possible to purchase more defibrillators and raise awareness of what the charity’s doing.

“The cost of charity places in the marathon are huge, and a small organisation like this couldn’t afford it, but I was lucky enough to get in via the random ballot, and Tom’s family have been really supportive.”

Jamie after finishing the Loch Ness Marathon in 2023. (Photo: Contributed)

Tom and Jamie’s friendship was forged over two years of Sixth Form and it left a lasting impression even after their paths took different directions.

Jamie said: “We were in the same lessons and spent most of our lunchtimes together. He was a big Sheffield United fan and I’m Derby County, so there was a lot of friendly banter. I was probably the closest to him from my whole friendship group.

“He was just a great person, and one of a kind – a gentle giant who would do anything for anyone. We lost touch a bit after we finished Sixth Form but I’d run into him in the pub and we’d have a good catch-up.

“I could guarantee that if I ever needed him for anything, he’d be there. When I read the Facebook post from his brother, saying that Tom had died, it came as a massive shock.”

It is the first time Jamie has led his own fundraising effort for the charity, and only his second ever marathon.

In 2023 he suffered a monstrous knee injury completing the Loch Ness Marathon, requiring long and careful rehabilitation to stop it collapsing under pressure.

Jamie said: “The training this time has gone really well, it was a 16-week plan I designed myself. People have probably seen me out in my high-vis along the canals and around Poolsbrook Country Park. The hardest part has just been fitting in those long runs around working shifts and everyday life.

“I’d be thrilled to finish anywhere around the four-hour mark but I just want to give a good account of myself and soak up the atmosphere. Other people have said it’s like nothing you’ll ever experience again in life. I think the weather is going to be a bit too hot for me, but it should be a nice day by all accounts.”

He is already closing in on one milestone – his initial fundraising target of £1,250.

Jamie said: “It’s massively helped with the motivation. To see so many small donations coming in and adding up has been really heart-warming. Of the thousands of charities and good causes people could choose to support, they’ve chosen this one.

“Tom was an absolute legend and I couldn’t think of anyone more fitting than him to run the marathon for and will keep him heavily in my thoughts on race day to power me through when the going gets tough.”

For more details and donations, go to www.justgiving.com/page/jamie-f.

To learn more about how the money will be used, visit thetomhensoncharity.co.uk.

