Derbyshire roads remain closed after heavy snow

According to Derbyshire County Council (DCC) at 12.30pm on Saturday, the following routes are shut:

A57 Snake Pass

A53 Axe Edge

Heavy snow has fallen across Derbyshire.

A6024 Holme Moss

A54/A537 Cat and Fiddle

A DCC spokesperson said: “With heavy snow falling in the early hours of the morning, we've got extremely hazardous conditions on some of our roads today.

“We're still seeing lots of issues in the High Peak and Derbyshire Dales areas, but also around Chesterfield.

“A515 Buxton to Ashbourne is now open, but passable with care so please be careful if travelling.

“Our farmer contractors have also been brought in to help with clearing snow in the north west of the county and our gritters are back out treating primary routes this afternoon followed by secondary routes again.

“We are expecting the bad conditions to continue this afternoon and through to the early evening and overnight with some of the snow melting and turning to ice on the roads.

“The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning from 5pm until 11am tomorrow.”