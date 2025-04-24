The Aquarius, located on Sheffield Road, was a particularly popular and long-standing nightclub.

Other notable places for nights out included The Manhattan, The County Bar, Painted Wagon, The Adam and Eve and The Moulin Rouge.

Chesterfield resident Kathryn Brown has submitted a collection of fantastic photos showing 1980s nightlife with people enjoying music, dancing, and socialising in some of these venues.

Kathryn has fond memories of nights out around the town and said: “Back In the 80s I was probably one of the only people who took a camera out with me, so I've got photos taken in lots of pubs in central town where we were out and about.”

Popular nightclubs pulled in hundreds of punters in every single weekend and there was an amazing variety of places to go out in Chesterfield in the 80s with many local bands and club nights.

3 . The Painted Wagon The Painted Wagon Photo: Kathryn Brown Photo Sales

