Derbyshire residents organise charity walk and horse ride in support of one-year-old with rare form of cancer

The walk and ride is to take place to raise funds for Ted Neal (picture: Jessica Neal)

The event is being organised by family friends of seriously ill youngster Ted Neal and will depart from Nutbrook Cricket Club, in Ilkeston, on Sunday, January 23.

Ted was just 11-months-old when, in August last year, he was diagnosed with a tumour in his sinus – a cancer so rare it doesn't even have a name.

Now aged one, he recently underwent a gruelling 11-hour operation at Great Ormond Street Hospital to remove the tumour but faces several more surgical procedures over the coming years and more cycles of intensive chemotherapy treatment.

Lauren Cox, 22, who is organising the event in Ilkeston, said: “Our family is friends with Ted’s granddad through Nutbrook Cricket Club, that’s how we heard about the story and heard about what his family are going through.

"That’s when we decided, as a family, to set something up to try and raise money. It’s not an organised ride but what we’ve put the word out through Facebook that we’re going to meet down at Nutbrook Cricket Club.

"People are going to be riding their horses, I’m going to be riding my horse, and we’ve got a lot of dog walkers and walkers that are going to be following.

"We’ve said that anyone can come, you pay a donation – minimum £5 if you’re riding or minimum £2.50 if you’re walking – and all that money raised on the day will go straight towards Ted’s treatment.”

Those who wish to get involved are being asked to arrive at Nutbrook Cricket Club for 10am, with the fundraising walk and ride departing 30 minutes later and heading to Shipley Park.

Once complete, attendees will be invited back to the cricket club where there will be a raffle, refreshments, and food for a small fee courtesy of SPUDS Ilkeston.

All money raised will go towards the ‘Treatment for Ted’ appeal, a fundraising page which was set up by Ted’s parents following his diagnosis and one which as raised more than £53,000 so far.

To sign up to the event at Nutbrook Cricket Club search ‘Ride/Walk for Ted’ on Facebook, or to donate to the appeal directly click here.