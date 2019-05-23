Derbyshire record-breaker Jack Reynolds, 107, to attend the British Soap Awards

Hollingwood's 107-year-old record-breaker Jack Reynolds is set to tread the red carpet at this year's British Soap Awards.

Great-great grandfather Jack - who filmed a scene for Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks earlier this year - has been invited to the awards in Salford on June 1.

Jack's daughter Jayne Goodwin, who will be accompanying her father, said: "If all goes to plan he'll be on the red carpet in the afternoon and joining the stars in the bar before it goes live on TV.

"We think he may be getting a mention for the oldest person in the world to be a supporting artist in a soap."

If Jack makes the final cut in the epsode of Hollyoaks later this year, he will officially be the oldest person to perform as a supporting artist in a TV show.

With his soap star challenge, Jack raised nearly £1,000 for Alzheimers Dementia Support - and himself donated £107 to the charity.

What's the secret to a long and happy life?

Jack became the oldest person to get a tattoo at 104, the oldest to ride a rollercoaster at 105 and the oldest to take on a zip wire at 106.

Giving the secret to a long and happy life, Jack - who worked at Staveley Works for 40 years before retiring in 1975 - once famously said: "Work hard, always smile, get plenty of fresh air and last but not least have a tot of Grouse whisky in your tea in the morning and a tot before bed."