Derbyshire RAF veteran took his own life after brave battle with depression and anxiety, inquest hears

A Derbyshire RAF veteran who suffered with depression and anxiety after the death of his wife took his own life, an inquest heard.

Alan Thorpe, 83, of Thorpe Avenue, Coal Aston, was found hanged in his home on May 16 last year.

Mr Thorpe was diagnosed with depression and anxiety after the death of his wife Irene 12 years ago.

At an inquest today at Chesterfield Coroner's Court, coroner Peter Nieto, said: "It is very clear that Mr Thorpe suffered from mixed anxiety and depression following the death of his second wife.

"I do find that he undertook a deliberate act and my conclusion is one of suicide."

The court heard that Mr Thorpe was found dead at about 6pm by a neighbour.

Paramedics and police were called to the address but Mr Thorpe was pronounced dead at 6.25pm.

There were no suspicious circumstances and there was no suicide note.

Tests found that anti-depressants were in his system.

After leaving college Mr Thorpe joined the RAF and was posted to Hong Kong.

On his return he met his first wife Amy in Sheffield.

He worked at Rawmarsh Engineers and ran a fruit and vegetable shop with Amy.

Mr Thorpe went on to work at Rolls Royce in Chesterfield and then Derby.

Mr Thorpe and Amy divorced in the 1970s and then he met his second wife Irene in the 1980s.

But sadly Irene died 12 years ago and her death left a huge hole in his life.

Mr Thorpe's son and a close friend also passed away, the inquest heard.

In the last couple of years before his death Mr Thorpe rarely left the house and relied on neighbours and friends to bring him his shopping.

Mr Thorpe had been a member of a barbershop singing group for 30 years but had to stop which left him 'devastated'.

He also stopped driving and gave up his licence.

In 2016 Mr Thorpe made comments to his daughter, Zoe Wakeley, that life was 'not worth living any more' but never expressed any intention to take his own life.

Later in June 2016 he was diagnosed with depression and anxiety.

He was described as being 'reluctant' to accept help from mental health services.

Mr Nieto recorded Mr Thorpe's main medical cause of death as hanging as well as mental health issues.