Derbyshire pub 'at heart of community' reopens after 'complete makeover'

An Ilkeston pub has reopened its doors with a 'fresh look' after a 'complete makeover'.
The Sir John Warren, on Market Place, Ilkeston, has introduced a lighter colour scheme and improved sports viewing with the addition of a dedicated sports area hosting multiple TV screens a brand new pool table and dartboard.
A separate dining area has also been introduced, as well as a new outdoor space that features additional seating and new outdoor lighting, enabling guests to enjoy a drink in the sun.
The Greene King pub will retain its menu that features dishes such as peppered mushroom pie, beef yorkie erap, hand-battered fish and chips and sticky toffee pudding.
Laura Newman, general manager at the Sir John Warren, said: “The Sir John Warren is at the heart of the Ilkeston community, so we are excited to be able to offer a place for locals to enjoy a drink or meal in enhanced surroundings.
“The opening was a real success, with great feedback from guests on the fantastic new interior. Guests can still enjoy their favourite dishes and we look forward to welcoming them in the coming weeks.”