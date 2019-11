A Derbyshire primary school will be closed today after a 10 feet deep sink hole opened up in the village hall car park next door.

Middleton Community Primary School on Main Street, Middleton, is closed for the day after the hole, thought to be an old mine shaft, opened up.

A spokesperson from Derbyshire County Council said: "The school is closed today for safety concerns while an investigation takes place."

Neither the school or County Council own the land.