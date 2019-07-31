Derbyshire pre-school raises more than £11,000 for urgent repairs at its historic home

A Derbyshire pre-school has raised more than £11,000 towards repairing its historic home.

In February Swanwick Pre-School launched a fundraising campaign to cover the costs of damage to the store room ceiling at its old chapel base on Pentrich Road.

With a target set of £17,000, the school is now well on the way after hitting the £11,500 mark.

And that is in part due to a huge donation of £1,265 from The Steampacket pub in Swanwick who chose the pre-school as their nominated charity for their annual beer festival.

The Steampacket supplied all of the 50 raffle prizes and volunteers from the pre-school manned the raffle.

Rachel Felix, 38, one of the directors at the pre-school, said: "The Steampacket have been fantastic supporters of our fundraising campaign and have helped us to host four quiz nights over the last few months, in addition to being their nominated charity at the beer festival.

"We are absolutely delighted to have raised £11,000 in just six months and we are extremely thankful to parents, the local community and the many organisations who have generously contributed to our fundraising efforts.

"We now need to raise just £6,000 to meet our £17,000 target and we are hopeful that this can be achieved in the next six months. We have really had to step up our fundraising and work hard to achieve this figure, so we will be ecstatic when we get there."

The pre-school is a charitable organisation run by a committee of volunteers who are parents and it relies on fundraising.

A fundraising page set up for the pre-school reads: "Swanwick Pre-School's historic home has extensive damage to the store room ceiling and requires urgent repair to ensure the safety of the staff and to future proof the building for generations of children to come."

