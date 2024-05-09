Derbyshire Police very concerned for safety of missing schoolgirl

Phil Bramley
Published 9th May 2024, 07:24 BST
Derbyshire Police say they are very concerned for the safety of a missing teenage girl who failed to return to her home after school yesterday.

Enony, who is 16, was last seen at Chesterfield Bus Station just after 8.40am yesterday morning (8 May). She was due to attend school in Sheffield city centre but did not return to her home in Dronfield yesterday afternoon as expected.

She was last seen wearing a grey blazer, white shirt, blue tie and dark shoes and has links to the Huddersfield area.

Anyone who has seen Ebony is asked to contact Derbyshire police using the 999-emergency number with reference 1090-080524.

