Enony, who is 16, was last seen at Chesterfield Bus Station just after 8.40am yesterday morning (8 May). She was due to attend school in Sheffield city centre but did not return to her home in Dronfield yesterday afternoon as expected.
She was last seen wearing a grey blazer, white shirt, blue tie and dark shoes and has links to the Huddersfield area.
Anyone who has seen Ebony is asked to contact Derbyshire police using the 999-emergency number with reference 1090-080524.
