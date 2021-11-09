Derbyshire police ‘very concerned’ for missing man

Derbyshire police say they are ‘very concerned’ about a missing man as they launch a public appeal to try and find him.

By Michael Broomhead
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 8:20 am

Adam Stevenson was last seen leaving his home in Neale Street, Clowne, at around 4.25am on Tuesday.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers are very concerned for his welfare.”

He is described as white, 5ft 11in tall and of slim build.

He has brown hair and stubble and was wearing blue Addidas jogging bottoms, blue trainers and a green t-shirt with a Jack Jones logo.

He is known to have links to South Normanton.

If you have seen Adam or know of his whereabouts, contact police quoting reference number 105 of 9 November.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

