Derbyshire police team sparks safety debate on what parents tell their children about officers

Officers from Wingerworth and Rural Police Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) raised the issue after reuniting a young girl with her family in Tupton on Friday night.

The SNT’s post on Facebook, which has been widely shared, said: “If a child goes missing wouldn't you want them to tell the police, ‘I can't find my friends/parents, so that we could keep them safe and reunite them?

“We would!

“But we still walk past the little tinkers getting a telling off and hear their parents say, ‘Behave, or that police officer will come and take you away!’. Stop!

“Don't teach children to be scared of the police. Next time you see one of us, come and say ‘hi!’

“Your local SNT’s are working hard to engage with local children in order to gain trust at a young age.

"We don’t think it’s acceptable to tell your kids that the police are there to take them away if they are naughty.

“Last night, one young lady was reunited with their parent. Result!”

Responding to the post, parents said they hoped their children would try to find an officer if they got into difficulty.

Hannah J Dillon said: “My children love the police, we’ve seen them around the village and mine love shouting a big hello from across the road and wave.”

Sarah Jones posted: “We have always told our girls to look for the police and tell them you have lost mummy and daddy.”