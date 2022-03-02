Derbyshire police release picture of woman they want to trace after purse stolen from elderly victim

The incident occurred on the morning of February 8 when the victim, a woman in her 80s, was shopping in Matlock.

A card from the purse, which also contained a significant amount of cash, was then used in Chesterfield – but no money was able to be withdrawn.

Officers are keen to speak to the woman pictured who was in the Matlock area at the time of the incident.

Derbyshire police are investigating after an elderly woman's purse was stolen.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 22*078272.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs

Contact police of you recognise this woman.