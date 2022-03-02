Derbyshire police release picture of woman they want to trace after purse stolen from elderly victim
Police have released a picture of a woman they want to speak to after a purse was stolen from an elderly woman in Derbyshire.
The incident occurred on the morning of February 8 when the victim, a woman in her 80s, was shopping in Matlock.
A card from the purse, which also contained a significant amount of cash, was then used in Chesterfield – but no money was able to be withdrawn.
Officers are keen to speak to the woman pictured who was in the Matlock area at the time of the incident.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 22*078272.
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs
Phone – call 101