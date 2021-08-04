Derbyshire police release CCTV of man they want to trace after thefts from vehicles

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they want to speak to after thefts from vehicles in a Derbyshire village.

By Michael Broomhead
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 10:56 am
Updated Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 11:00 am

Last week, the Derbyshire Times reported how a ‘multitude’ of vehicles on a number of side streets off Slayley View Road, Barlborough, had been unlocked with an ‘unknown device’ and items were stolen from them.

A spokesperson for Bolsover and Clowne Police Safter Neighbourhood Team said: “Unfortunately, there have been further thefts from vehicles on the streets coming off Slayley View Road in the early hours of July 30.

Contact police if you recognise the man pictured.

“Although we cannot be certain that these are linked to the incidents on July 25, we would like to speak with the male (in the CCTV) regarding both.

If anyone recognises the male, contact Derbyshire Constabulary using one of the below methods.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us

Phone – call 101

