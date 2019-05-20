Derbyshire Police are investigating several reports of thefts of both plants and plant pots from residential premises.

The most recent reports are from Reservoir Terrace at Newbold, and previous reports have been around Ashgate and Staveley.

Derbyshire Police investigate plant pot thefts

A Derbyshire Police Spokesman said: "Please be aware of who is about and if you see anything suspicious please call 101 to report it.

"If you have any CCTV or witnessed anything from the reports at Reservoir Terrace then please let us know."

