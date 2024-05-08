John, 63, is from Derby and is believed to be in the city centre – but also has been known to travel to Matlock.

He was last seen wearing a green hooded jacket, green jogging bottoms, and walks with a stick.

He is 5ft 8ins tall, has a beard and short brown hair. He may also present as being homeless.

Anyone who has seen John is asked to contact police using any of the below methods, including reference 1099-060524:

Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact

Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

1 . John Photo: Derbyshire Police Photo Sales