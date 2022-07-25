Derbyshire police concerned for safety of missing man

He was last seen at around 2.20pm today, Sunday 24 July, on Weaddow Lane in Middleton-by-Youlgrave near Bakewell.

He is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall with balding mousey brown hair. He was wearing jeans, boots and a long green coat.

Police say they are concerned for the safety of Richard Hobday

Anyone that has seen Richard or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact police using the following methods and quoting incident number 723 of 24 July.

Facebook – send a private message to the force Facebook page

Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website – Police have several crime reporting tools on their website or use the online contact form