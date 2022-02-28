Derbyshire police concerned for safety of missing man

William Mayhew has not been in touch with his friends and relatives since January, but it is believed he was seen walking along a footbridge in New Whittington on February 12.

The 38-year-old is 5ft 11in, has brown hair and a slim build. He was wearing a dark coat and carrying a black rucksack.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “It is possible William may have travelled to Sheffield, but he also has links to the Essex area.

Derbyshire police are looking for missing William Mayhew.

“William has also been known to sleep rough.”

Anyone who may have seen William or anyone who knows where he might be is asked to contact police using any of the below methods, including reference 612-270222.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs