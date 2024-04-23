Derbyshire police concerned for safety of missing 13-year-old

Police are concerned for the safety of a 13-year-old teenager who is missing from his home in Derbyshire.
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 07:23 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2024, 07:28 BST

Alfie, who is from Alfreton, was last seen getting on the southbound train at Chesterfield, heading towards Alfreton, at 3.52pm yesterday (Monday, April 22). The train he boarded terminates in Norwich.

The 13-year-old was last seen wearing a school uniform consisting of a blue blazer, blue trousers and white shirt and was wearing a grey camo coloured coat like that pictured.

Anyone who has seen Alfie is asked to contact Derbyshire police using the 999-emergency number quoting reference 825-220424.

The 13-year-old was last seen wearing a school uniform consisting of a blue blazer, blue trousers and white shirt and was wearing a grey camo coloured coat Photo: Derbyshire Police

