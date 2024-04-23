Alfie, who is from Alfreton, was last seen getting on the southbound train at Chesterfield, heading towards Alfreton, at 3.52pm yesterday (Monday, April 22). The train he boarded terminates in Norwich.

The 13-year-old was last seen wearing a school uniform consisting of a blue blazer, blue trousers and white shirt and was wearing a grey camo coloured coat like that pictured.

Anyone who has seen Alfie is asked to contact Derbyshire police using the 999-emergency number quoting reference 825-220424.

1 . Alfie The 13-year-old was last seen wearing a school uniform consisting of a blue blazer, blue trousers and white shirt and was wearing a grey camo coloured coat Photo: Derbyshire Police Photo Sales