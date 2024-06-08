Derbyshire police appeal for help finding missing 13-year-old girl as concerns grow for her welfare

Lucie was in contact by text last night but that has now stopped, and she has still not returned.

Police are growing concerned for her welfare and have issued a photo of Lucie as part of an appeal for information on her whereabouts.

She has links to Blackwell, Ilkeston, Long Eaton and Stonebroom. She is white, of slim build and has long dark brown hair.

Anyone who can help should contact police using one of the below methods, quoting incident 882 of June 6:

Website – Police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact

Phone – call on 101.

Photo: Derbyshire Police