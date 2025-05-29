Derbyshire police appeal for help finding a woman missing from her home in Chesterfield
Camilla was last seen at around 9pm on Tuesday evening ( 27 May). The 39-year-old is of slight build with blonde hair.
If you have seen Camilla, or know where she may be, please contact police with reference 676 of 28 May, using the following methods:
Website – Police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form
Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
Phone – call on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.
