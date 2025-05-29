Derbyshire police appeal for help finding a woman missing from her home in Chesterfield

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 29th May 2025, 07:54 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Derbyshire police are appealing for help finding a woman who has gone missing from her home in Chesterfield

Camilla was last seen at around 9pm on Tuesday evening ( 27 May). The 39-year-old is of slight build with blonde hair.

If you have seen Camilla, or know where she may be, please contact police with reference 676 of 28 May, using the following methods:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Website – Police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form

Camilla was last seen at around 9pm on Tuesday eveningCamilla was last seen at around 9pm on Tuesday evening
Camilla was last seen at around 9pm on Tuesday evening

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

Related topics:DerbyshireChesterfieldFacebookDerbyshire Constabulary

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice