Derbyshire police appeal for help finding a woman missing from her home in Chesterfield

Derbyshire police are appealing for help finding a woman who has gone missing from her home in Chesterfield

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Camilla was last seen at around 9pm on Tuesday evening ( 27 May). The 39-year-old is of slight build with blonde hair.

If you have seen Camilla, or know where she may be, please contact police with reference 676 of 28 May, using the following methods:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Website – Police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form

Camilla was last seen at around 9pm on Tuesday evening

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.