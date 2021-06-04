Derbyshire police and firefighters search park in hunt for missing man
Officers say they are very concerned for missing Derbyshire man Mark Twells – last seen in the Stanley Common area.
Friday, 4th June 2021, 8:21 am
Mark, 31, was last seen in Valley View Drive, Stanley Common, at around 9.40pm on Thursday, wearing a light grey jumper and carrying a backpack.
Anyone who has seen Mark, or knows of his current whereabouts, is asked to contact Derbyshire police on the 999-emergency number immediately.
Police and firefighters are currently searching the Shipley Park area in a bid to find him.