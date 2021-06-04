Derbyshire police and firefighters search park in hunt for missing man

Police are concerned for his safety

Mark, 31, was last seen in Valley View Drive, Stanley Common, at around 9.40pm on Thursday, wearing a light grey jumper and carrying a backpack.

Anyone who has seen Mark, or knows of his current whereabouts, is asked to contact Derbyshire police on the 999-emergency number immediately.