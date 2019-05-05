Derbyshire photographer's perfect Peak District shot is Instagram hit

Lee Howdle, a professional wildlife photographer from Langley Mill, snapped the image on Tuesday, April 30.

This is the perfect moment which Lee had waited for months to capture.

After sharing it on his own Instagram account, it was picked up by BBC News where it has since been liked more than 65,000 times from followers all around the globe.

He said: "I just find it remarkable that a worldwide page would feature one of my photos. I've been after a cloud inversion shot from Mam Tor and Winnats Pass probably since about January and haven’t seen it until this.

"It was a case of being persistent and not being down-hearted if it wasn’t there."

He added: "I guess it was being in the right place at the right time for when the lamb climbed its mother. It looks like the lamb wanted to have a look."

"Photography is all about patience and having an eye for that great shot."