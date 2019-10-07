Derbyshire ovarian cancer survivor raises awareness and more than £1,000 in vital funds

An ovarian cancer survivor from Derbyshire has pledged to raise as much awareness of the disease, known as the 'silent killer', as she can.

Molly Warwick’s world was turned upside down when she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in January, aged 59.

She had a life-saving operation to remove a tumour on her ovary on her daughter’s 21st birthday, Facetiming her from the hospital in her theatre gown.

Luckily Molly’s cancer was caught at Stage 1a- it’s very earliest form.

Now she’s keen to raise awareness of the disease, which can difficult to detect and confused with other conditions, in a bid to save lives.

Molly said: “I had been having tests for non-specific stomach problems for some time- including an endoscopy and a colonoscopy, but a conversation with a friend who lost her partner to ovarian cancer made me worried.

“She said that her partner had been diagnosed with Irritable Bowel Syndrome, but added that IBS did not usually suddenly appear in women over 50.

“She suggested I ask for a CA125 blood test - an indicator for ovarian cancer.”

Molly looked at various websites and saw just how many stories there were about women who had been diagnosed as suffering with IBS and then subsequently found to have this cancer.

So she asked for a test, and the result came back positive. She was then sent for an ultrasound where a tumour was discovered.

Molly added: “I had already had a hysterectomy, so I only had one ovary remaining.

“But I was lucky, as more than 75 per cent of such cancers are not discovered at this stage and so prove fatal.

“Ovarian Cancer is hard to detect and there is no screening programme available, but women who have bloating and changes in their bowel habits should ask for the CA125 test.

“It isn’t a definite diagnosis tool but it is an indicator, and if the results are high then an ultrasound can be done.”

Molly didn't want to sit around feeling sorry for herself, adding: "I just had to do something."

She has since raised almost £1,000 for The Eve Appeal after hosting a charity raffle at The Barn in Ashover.

“Charities such as the Eve Appeal and Target Ovarian Cancer support women who have had diagnoses, but they also campaign for greater awareness and fund research to try and

produce a screening programme that works,” said Molly.

“The venue was a converted barn owned by a friend in the village who allowed us to use it. My cousin Simone Green as well as friends served tea and cakes.

“We had a power cut and it poured with rain so we did well.

“Its very encouraging and I’d love to make this an annual thing. I am planning another event to raise funds for Target Ovarian Cancer.”

Lee Rowley, MP for North East Derbyshire, leapt at the chance to draw the raffle for two charities close to his heart.

He brought his mum along who is an ovarian cancer survivor herself.

He said: It was fantastic to be able to support the fundraiser on Saturday.

“Congratulations to Molly for organising it and thank you to everyone who helped and took part.

“Ovarian cancer is something which has previously affected my family and it was great to be able to go along, with my mum, to show support last Saturday.

“There is so much more to do on ovarian cancer diagnosis, testing and treatment, and every penny helps.

“Thanks Molly and Ashover for doing so much."

Athena Lamnisos, CEO of The Eve Appeal, said: “A huge thank you from Team Eve to Molly and everyone who supported her fundraiser.

Sadly, so many women are diagnosed late with ovarian cancer, to devastating effect, this is why raising awareness of its signs and symptoms and funding research into the prevention and earlier diagnosis of this disease is vital.

"At The Eve Appeal we believe focusing on prevention and early diagnosis is the best way to help us achieve our mission, of a world where fewer women are diagnosed with and many more women survive gynae cancers.”

COMMON SYMPTOMS OF OVARIAN CANCER INCLUDE

Feeling constantly bloated

A swollen tummy

Discomfort in your tummy or pelvic area

Feeling full quickly when eating

Needing to pee more often than normal

The symptoms are not always easy to recognise because they’re similar to those of some more common conditions, such as IBS

WHEN TO SEE A GP

If you have been feeling bloated, particularly more than 12 times a month

If you have other symptoms of ovarian cancer that will not go away

If you have a family history of ovarian cancer and are worried you may be at a higher risk of getting it

It’s unlikely you have cancer, but it’s best to check. A GP can do some simple tests to see if you might have it.

