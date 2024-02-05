Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Beth Reilly, from Furness Vale, attended her GP surgery in April 2019 with a small lump on her wedding ring finger.

In July 2023 she was found dead after being diagnosed with cancer and needing a hand amputation.

Following the amputation in October 2021, Beth instructed medical negligence lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to investigate her care and whether her cancer could have been diagnosed sooner.

Beth Reilly, from Furness Vale, a mum of three took her own life after struggling with a cancer diagnosis which left her needing a hand amputation. Photo submitted

Nicola Ashton, the medical negligence lawyer at Irwin Mitchell representing Hazel who is Beth’s mum, said “Being diagnosed with cancer is terrible enough, but then for Beth to die so suddenly has been nothing short of traumatic for her family.”

Back in April 2019 local doctors suspected the lump to be a ganglion – a fluid-filled cyst – and Beth was advised to return if it changed.

She was reviewed after five months and again three months later, complaining of pain and growth of the lump.She was referred to Stepping Hill Hospital, where she was seen in February 2020.

Seven months later an MRI scan reported a possible cancerous lesion on her left hand and advising referral to the sarcoma team.

Beth, right, with her sister on a happy day. Now her family are lodging a medical negligence claim after her cancer was not correctly diagnosed at the time. Photo submitted

Beth, 33, was listed for surgery under the non-cancer pathway.

A lump excision took place in February 2021, with potential evidence of cancer found.However, Beth was not referred to the sarcoma service until five months later.

At that time, Beth’s sarcoma – a rare cancer in bones and soft tissue - was found to have spread and she underwent amputation of her hand.

The support worker, underwent further surgery in January 2023 to refashion the amputation stump.

She struggled with her diagnosis and subsequent amputation and was found dead in July last year.An inquest is to be held at a later date, but an interim death certificate stated the cause of death to be hanging.

She was a mum to Jaicey, 16, April, 13, and eight-year-old Teddy- Lee.

Hazel said: “I don’t think I’ll ever get over losing Beth..“She struggled with the cancer, but then to have to go through having her hand amputated left her completely broken.

“She lost her independence and really couldn’t cope with having to rely on others.

“To be told that my daughter had died was devastating; no parent should ever have to suffer that.

“Telling my grandchildren was even worse.

“Beth knew something wasn’t right with her finger, but she was assured it wasn’t cancer.“We have so many questions over why it took so long for it to be diagnosed.

“While that won’t bring Beth back, I feel like I need to get the answers she sought before her death.

“I want to make people aware of what cancer can do if it’s not caught early.“Watching Beth suffer was awful, so I hope by speaking out, we can help others.”