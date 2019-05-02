Derbyshire mum fundraising to thank Treetops Hospice nurses who cared for her dad

A Ripley mum is holding a party on what would have been her dad’s 80th birthday to raise cash for the hospice which supported him.

Karen Hall is fundraising for Treetops Hospice Care to say thank you for the nurses who cared for her dad, Roy Watts, at home in his last days of life.

Treetops, based in Risley, Erewash, provides nursing care and emotional support for adults with life limiting conditions living in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

After Roy, from Heanor, was diagnosed with very advanced liver cancer, Treetops Hospice at Home nurses provided overnight care.

Karen said: “Dad died just ten days after coming home from hospital. He was discharged on a Saturday and it became very clear on the Sunday that we were not going to be able to cope. He just deteriorated overnight.

“The referral was made to Treetops on Monday and we had our first nurse that very same night. Treetops were able to provide us with eight nurses – a nurse for every night that we needed support.

“Dad’s wish was to die at home. He didn’t want to go back into hospital or into a nursing home. He didn’t want to be in a clinical environment or have the constraints of hospital. The difference for him being at home was really important. We could not have coped or met his wishes if we’d not had the nurses from Treetops – it was that vital.

“Those few days will stay with us forever. We were broken and in shock but what we’ll remember is the support at night time. Things are very different at night – you feel very isolated and you know that the same services are not available to you at night, as they are in the day.”

Karen describes her dad as ‘her rock’ and a family man of many talents:

“For a quiet chap, dad knew so many people and had lots and lots of hobbies. He started an indoor model aircraft club in Heanor which is still running and that’s his legacy.”

Karen’s Tea for Treetops party is just one of several ways, her and her family have been supporting Treetops:

She added: “We decided we wanted to pay Treetops back for the nurses they provided for us, so would go ahead with dad’s birthday party but have it as a fundraiser event. We want other people to be able to receive the level of care we did.”

Similar Tea for Treetops events are being held throughout June.

To register for an information pack to hold your own, visit www.treetopshospice.org.uk/events/t4t