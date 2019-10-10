Derbyshire MP criticises 'hypocritcal' jet-setting celebs - including model Daisy Lowe - for joining Extinction Rebellion protests

A Derbyshire MP has criticised 'very hypocritical' celebrities who take part in environmental protests even though they fly in private jets.

According to a report in The Sun, model Daisy Lowe - who has posted pictures online from at least three holidays abroad over the past year - is one of a number of celebrities to have joined in the Extinction Rebellion climate change protests in London.

When asked about her use of private jets despite her eco-campaigning, Lowe said: "I'm just trying to help the planet, that's all."

Pauline Latham, Conservative MP for Mid-Derbyshire, said: "It’s very hypocritical.

"They're telling people to do one thing and then doing another.

"They need to abide by their own rules.

"It's not right.

"That's an awful lot of overseas travel from them.

"It's out of order.

"I’m sure the fellow protesters can't or wouldn't travel as much as them."

