Derbyshire model reveals worst Tinder dates - including one man who bought her a chihuahua and then KILLED it

A Derbyshire model unlucky in love has spoken of her worst Tinder dates including the time a date bought her a pet chihuahua - then accidentally KILLED it.

Jodie Weston, 26, was put off popular dating app Tinder for good after using it for just one fortnight to meet her 'Mr Right'.

Jodie Weston.

She went on three nightmare dates with three guys - one who fell off his chair because he was leaning so close "his face was nearly buried in my cleavage".

A second guy took Jodie to the cinema to watch the horror flick Purge - only to be later confronted by his furious wife.

The third, however, was easily Jodie's worst dating experience yet.

She said the man turned up to her flat in Canary Wharf, London - with a chihuahua as a gift.

One of Jodie's dates even gave her a huge teddy bear.

Jodie claimed "his face totally screwed up and he looked like the devil had taken over his soul" when she turned down the gift and he stormed out with the puppy.

Model Jodie said she thought she would never see him again - so was shocked to find him sitting outside her flat days later.

Jodie said: "I kept in touch with him after the date, not because I wanted to continue dating him, but because I was concerned for the dog's welfare.

"He continued trying to see me, but I told him I was going back to Derbyshire for a few days to see my family as an excuse.

"The morning I was due to go away, I went downstairs to get in my mum's car - and who did I see waiting outside the entrance to my building?"

Jodie said her Tinder date then tagged along and spent a few days in the Midlands with her family - awkwardly asking her step-dad to adopt him.

Getting back to London from her disastrous trip, she revealed: "When I got back to London, I tried to have as minimal contact with him as possible.

"But a couple of weeks later, I found out that the dog had died, likely because he was feeding it a diet of Twiglets and Rubicon Mango Juice."

Things took a bizarre turn when Jodie's Tinder guy "wouldn't take no for an answer".

She claimed: "After the chihuahua died, I tried to fully cut things off with him, but he wouldn't take no for an answer.

"One day, I came home and the concierge of the building called me to show that I'd been sent this massive teddy bear - the biggest you'd ever see.

"Around an hour later, he started frantically texting me, asking me if I got the gift and that he was coming over.

"I told him that I was going to ban him from my building. He came anyway, and told me that if I didn't take him back, he'd call the police to get his teddy bear back.

"In the end, he was escorted off the premises - minus the teddy bear, which I still have!"

Jodie - who has appeared on Channel 5's Rich Kids Go Skint and the BBC's Eating With My Ex - said she tried Tinder for two weeks in May.

But she said she's tired of going on "horrendous Tinder dates", after going to a grungy bar where her date "chatted to my rack".

She claimed: "My date spent the entire time leaning as forward on his chair as humanly possible until he practically had his face buried in my cleavage.

"I was about to make my excuses and tell him I had to leave, when he leaned too far forward on his chair and fell forward off it onto the floor."

Another time, she was confronted by her Tinder date's wife in the cinema, she claims.

Jodie said: "A guy who worked in the City took me to the cinema to watch the latest Purge movie - and as we were about to go in, I heard a woman screaming.

"I turned around and saw a woman making a beeline for us. All I could see was her pointing and shouting with this sparkly ring on.

"I had no clue that he was married. I just got my popcorn and ice-blast, ready to see a film, and was caught in the foyer between a cheating husband and his raging wife.

"I just told them 'good luck' and made a very quick exit."

Jodie, also a part-time DJ, said she also dated a guy who forced her to pay a £200 bar bill in Oxford Circus when his card declined.

She said that she was even dumped by an ex who left her on holiday, which led her to drinking whiskey in the hotel bar by herself.

Jodie has decided to stop using online dating, and will go back to old-school methods of meeting someone in person.

She said: "That way, I can do some face-screening, to make sure they aren't a catfish or a total lunatic - though so far not even that's worked.

"I'm trying to find my Mr Jodie and future husband that every girl dreams of finding, but I think I've been born with a curse of attracting nutters.

"My advice is that if the guy turns up with a chihuahua, don't stick around to check on the dog - just call the RSPCA instead."

Jodie added: "And maybe, to also say a prayer before a date, and ask God not to let the next one be as horrendous as the last."