Derbyshire Miss Swimsuit finalist is heading down under to follow her dreams

Derbyshire Miss Swimsuit finalist is following her dreams in Australia

Alina Antonio of Long Eaton has revealed she is moving down under after she took part in the Miss Swimsuit UK finals in Manchester on Saturday.

Alina says though she didn't win the competition in Manchester on Saturday, th eexperience has taught her to "follow my dreams"

Talking to the Derbyshire Times , Alina said: "I’ve been super busy after the Miss Swimsuit UK finals, I am currently sat in the airport in Thailand waiting for my next flight to Australia.

" I have been keeping this a secret for a while now and the time has finally come, I am officially moving to Australia.

"This is my first time travelling on the own and it is most certainly the scariest thing I have ever done.

"Miss Swimsuit UK was absolutely amazing and it is by far one of my biggest achievements and accomplishments in my life so far.

" I am so proud that I made it to the finals and maybe I will apply again in the future - who knows.. I might even try and apply for Miss Swimsuit Australia if I stay ‘down under’.

"Miss Swimsuit UK has taught me follow my dreams and always aim big which is exactly what I’m doing.

"I would not have as much confidence as I do now without the help of the Miss Swimsuit team so I just want to thank them for all their support throughout my journey.

"I am now starting the next chapter of my life and I can’t wait to experience life to the max."