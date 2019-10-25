Derbyshire man organises music event after daughter's cancer battle

A popular Derbyshire music event is back for its 13th year – raising money for a children’s cancer charity close to the organiser’s heart.

H Stock, the annual music event, will be held at Shipley Working Men’s Club on Saturday, November 23.

They will be donating its proceeds to the Parent’s Association for Seriously Ill Children, a charity that organiser Andy Whitt knows all too well.

Mr Whitt from Marlpool, Heanor, said: “My daughter had childhood cancer at nine months old.

“She had a Wilms Tumor and had to have chemotherapy and her kindey removed.

“This charity is one that is really close to me, they do wonderful work with families like mine.”

Over the last 12 years the music event has raised around £20,000.

Mr Whitt added: “It’s a community event and I think it is terrific that a little village like Marlpool can raise this amount of money.”

On the night guests will see bands such as Witch Tripper, Blind River, Supersonic Death Monkey, Yesterday’s Gone and Sunslayers, a variety of genres coming from across country.

Since the beginning of the event, crowds have welcomed over 50 bands across 12 years.

Mr Whitt said: “We’re spreading the net a bit this year but we try to keep our bands local.”

Tickets are available on the door and through the event's Facebook page.