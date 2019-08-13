Derbyshire lorry driver fighting brain cancer gets a dream ride in a racing truck

A Derbyshire lorry driver who is fighting brain cancer was given a surprise ride around Donnington in a race truck after the truck driving community rallied round to help him.

Kirk Hallam lorry driver David Lynam was devastated after he was diagnosed with a brain tumour and told he could never drive again.

Dave Lynam

This weekend the big-hearted organisers of Convoy in the Park - the UK's ultimate celebration of trucks and drivers - gave him the chance to experience trucking at its finest.

His wife Angela said: "Last year on the 24th June Dave was rushed into hospital the Royal Derby, where he had various scans.

"On the 13th July 2018 we were told he had a Glioblastoma Grade four brain tumour.

"The word Cancer didn't worry Dave but when he was told he could no longer drive this really upset him.

"The reason is that he was a HGV driver. He had to surrender his driving licence forever."

The treatment offered was radiotherapy and later chemotherapy

In July this year Dave was once again rushed into the Royal Derby hospital where we was told his cancer had worsened.

Angela added: "I wanted to do something special for Dave while he is able to enjoy it. So I emailed various trucking magazines to try and get Dave a ride in a HGV.

"Then I found out that Convoy in the Park was on at Donnington Circuit in August. So I messaged Alex from Truck magazine who kindly arranged for Dave to ride round the circuit in a race truck. The organisers sent us free tickets.

"Dave had a great day out - he had no idea it was going to happen."