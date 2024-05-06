Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

21-year-old Lilli is from Staffordshire, but is thought to have travelled to Derbyshire in her bright pink Fiat 500, the number plate of which begins PG66.

She may be in the Ashbourne or Wirksworth area, and officers are out searching locations including around Carsington Water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are concerned for Lilli’s welfare and want to hear from anyone who has seen her distinctive vehicle this morning.

The 21-year-old is from Staffordshire but is thought to have travelled to Derbyshire in her bright pink Fiat 500, the number plate of which begins PG66.

She was last seen wearing a cream dressing gown with grey jogging bottoms and lilac Crocs. She is white, with dark brown hair and has tattoos including cherries on her ankles.

Anyone who has seen Lilli should call police immediately using one of the below methods, quoting incident 65 of May 6:

Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact