Derbyshire issue urgent appeal for helping finding missing woman

Derbyshire police are urgently appealing for help finding a young woman who went missing in the early hours of this morning.
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 6th May 2024, 09:45 BST
21-year-old Lilli is from Staffordshire, but is thought to have travelled to Derbyshire in her bright pink Fiat 500, the number plate of which begins PG66.

She may be in the Ashbourne or Wirksworth area, and officers are out searching locations including around Carsington Water.

Officers are concerned for Lilli’s welfare and want to hear from anyone who has seen her distinctive vehicle this morning.

She was last seen wearing a cream dressing gown with grey jogging bottoms and lilac Crocs. She is white, with dark brown hair and has tattoos including cherries on her ankles.

Anyone who has seen Lilli should call police immediately using one of the below methods, quoting incident 65 of May 6:

Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact

Phone – call on 101.

