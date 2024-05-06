Derbyshire issue urgent appeal for helping finding missing woman
21-year-old Lilli is from Staffordshire, but is thought to have travelled to Derbyshire in her bright pink Fiat 500, the number plate of which begins PG66.
She may be in the Ashbourne or Wirksworth area, and officers are out searching locations including around Carsington Water.
Officers are concerned for Lilli’s welfare and want to hear from anyone who has seen her distinctive vehicle this morning.
She was last seen wearing a cream dressing gown with grey jogging bottoms and lilac Crocs. She is white, with dark brown hair and has tattoos including cherries on her ankles.
Anyone who has seen Lilli should call police immediately using one of the below methods, quoting incident 65 of May 6:
