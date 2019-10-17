Derbyshire housebuilder teams up with Chesterfield half marathon organisers for prize giveaway

Housebuilder Woodall Homes has partnered with the 2019 Redbrik Chesterfield Half Marathon to give away prizes for this year’s winners and goodies for all runners.

Providing prizes to the fastest female and fastest male for the over 40s, over 50s and over 60’s groups, the winners will be presented with a £25 John Lewis & Partners voucher from a member of the Woodall Homes team.

The Redbrik Chesterfield Half Marathon is taking place on Sunday for a third year in a row in aid of main charity partner, Ashgate Hospicecare.

The race will also support North Aston-based charity, Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.

READ MORE: Key information - including road closures - ahead of Chesterfield half marathon this weekend

Dave Wood, managing director of Woodall Homes, said: “The Redbrik Chesterfield Half Marathon makes a difference to the lives of so many in our community and as a proud local housebuilder, I am pleased to get involved with such a momentous local event.

“We hope that the winners enjoy their well-deserved John Lewis & Partners vouchers and there will also be goodies from Woodall Homes in the runner’s packs.

“On marathon day we will have a stand where anyone can come on down and speak to our knowledgeable sales director, George Gordon, who will be able to provide customers with information and answer any questions about our developments.”

Sunday's race starts from Queen's Park at 9.30am.