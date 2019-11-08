Derbyshire hospital being evacuated due to flooding

A Derbyshire hospital is being evacuated as flood waters continue to cause chaos across the county.

Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust said they were evacuating Babington Hospital in Belper this afternoon.

A spokesperson said: “We have been monitoring the situation closely at Babington Hospital during the afternoon.

"The fire service has been on site to pump water from low lying areas of the hospital and we have remained in constant contact with them.

“We have now taken the decision, with fire service guidance, to move patients from the single 10-bedded ward at Babington and that will be underway soon in a planned manner.

"The ward is on the first floor and not in immediate risk of flooding itself however the ground floor is home to the boiler and all of our electrical equipment which is at risk.

"We have a plan in place and beds ready to open at alternative sites.

"Patient safety is our priority and we are grateful to everyone who is involved in dealing with these extreme weather conditions and ensuring our patients are safe.”