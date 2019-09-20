Derbyshire holiday home wins a Gold award

Holiday home owner, Victoria Cassidy, is celebrating after picking up an award for her property in Heage.

Victoria, scooped gold in the Customers’ Choice category for her modern semi-detached bungalow which is set in the grounds of her family home.

Hazel Cottage took home the trophy at the Sykes Gem Awards – a national travel awards programme run by leading UK holiday rental firm, Sykes Holiday Cottages.

Victoria chose to make the move into holiday lettings over four years ago. Working closely with Sykes Holiday Cottages she spent six months building two separate holiday cottages on her land, along with an Arctic Lodge with a central fire BBQ for guests to enjoy on a winter’s night.

Hazel Cottage owner, Victoria Cassidy, said: “I’ve put so much into making our holiday cottages a success, and constantly get great feedback from our visitors, but an award like this really does mean a lot. The trophy will definitely be given pride of place in Hazel Cottage.

“There’s much to see and do in Derbyshire and the Peak District and both cottages are the perfect bases to explore. Whether guests are looking for a quiet and relaxed break or a busy and adventurous trip, I feel very proud to welcome them here.”

Since the properties first became available to holidaymakers back in 2016, Victoria has reaped the rewards of a surge in staycations to the Peak District and surrounding areas, and the property has become a popular place to stay amongst couples.

Hazel Cottage beat off tough competition from other shortlisted properties. The judging panel were impressed by the style and facilities on offer, along with guest feedback on cleanliness, comfort and value for money.

Graham Donoghue, Sykes Holiday Cottages’ CEO, added: “More and more travellers are opting for staycations over holidays on the continent, and last year we saw a 19 per cent boost in bookings to the Peak District. People with a second home or money to invest are increasingly holiday letting.”

Victoria Cassidy is pictured with her award certificate and trophy.