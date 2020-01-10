Derbyshire Hillspeed team is raring to go into the new decade as it celebrates its 50th year

This year is set to be a truly landmark year for top team Hillspeed as the squad prepares to embark on its 50th anniversary.

As the latest decade begins, the successful and well-respected Derbyshire team has triggered the beginning of its 50th year in motor racing by moving to impressive new headquarters adjacent to the M1 motorway at Markham Vale, Junction 29a.

Not only do the new premises provide Hillspeed with a true state-of-the-art base from which to operate from 2020 forward, the space and facilities available offer huge potential for the team to greatly expand operations into its Golden Jubilee year.

Hillspeed also has a striking new livery for the upcoming BRDC British F3 campaign, with a stunning red and gold colour scheme incorporating the special 50th Anniversary team logo on the squad’s three Tatuus cars.

Richard Ollerenshaw, team boss, said: “This is such a big milestone for Hillspeed, 50 years within motorsport is an incredible achievement and we’re so thankful to all of the staff, drivers and partners we’ve worked with over the last five decades. It’s been an amazing journey, with a lot of success along the way, and we’re looking forward to making more strides during the 2020 British F3 season.

“In such a landmark year, we decided it was the perfect time to enhance Hillspeed’s operations yet further with a move to our new headquarters which are ideally located next to the M1 and other major transport links. We’re looking forward to the start of our new chapter.”

Established in 1970 by Morgan Ollerenshaw, father of current team principal Richard, the Hillspeed story since that time has been one packed with success.

Starting out in the then British Saloon Car Championship, now the BTCC, the team moved into single-seater racing in the 1980s.

Going on to win titles in ARP Formula 3, now the F3 Cup, and Formula Renault, in the latter Hillspeed made history after taking Alice Powell to the Formula Renault BARC crown in 2010.

The new season of British F3 action will start on Easter weekend with the opening three races of the 2020 championship taking place at Oulton Park in Cheshire between Saturday, April 11, and Easter Monday, April 13.