Derbyshire health trust rated as 'Outstanding'

Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust has been rated as Outstanding, following an official inspection.

A new report published today (Thursday September 12) rates Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust as outstanding overall, following an official inspection by independent regulators, the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Tracy Allen, chief executive of Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust

The CQC carried out its latest inspection in May 2019 and has just announced the results. The report found nothing that the trust should improve.

Tracy Allen, chief executive of Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust, said: “I am so proud of everyone who works here for helping us to achieve this fantastic result. It just shows the commitment, energy and effort that all our staff put into their roles every day in ensuring we do the best we can for our patients and for each other.

She added: “I feel privileged to work with such a great team. We will not rest on our laurels – part of what makes me so proud of our staff is the way everyone is always looking for new and better ways of working and striving to make continual improvements in the interests of good patient care.

“To have this recognised in such an official way with our new CQC outstanding rating is something we can all celebrate. Thank you everyone.”

Care Quality Commission’s chief inspector of hospitals, Professor Ted Baker, said inspectors were impressed by the high-quality care and treatment which had a positive impact on patient care.

He said staff were caring, compassionate and dedicated to their roles, adding: “They treated patients with kindness, dignity and respect – particularly when patients felt distressed or were experiencing emotional difficulties.”

Leaders engaged thoroughly with patients and staff. They used feedback to shape the future of the trust, and they proactively learned from things that had gone wrong. Managers communicated effectively and set the right priorities, helping to build a positive culture and sense of common purpose. Staff spoke very highly of the organisation as an employer.