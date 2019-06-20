Derbyshire headteacher wins lifetime achievement award

A long-serving and dedicated Derbyshire headteacher has won a top award.

Teresa Roche, of Dronfield Henry Fanshawe School, received a Silver Teaching Award in the Lifetime Achievement category at the annual Pearson National Teaching Awards which celebrates excellence in education.

Ms Roche has contributed to education for 40 years and has made a huge difference to many schools, teaching professionals and pupils.

Her nomination was supported by more than 90 people including students, staff, parents and governors.

She has also been shortlisted for a Gold Award at a ceremony on October 20 which will be broadcast on BBC2 on October 27 called Britain's Classroom Heroes.

Michael Morpurgo, president of the Teaching Awards Trust, said: “So often and for so many of us, it is a teacher who changed our lives, was at our side through hard and difficult times, who lifted us up when we were down, helped us find our voice, gave us confidence when we needed it most, set us on a path that we have followed ever since. At my school I had a French teacher, who might not have made a linguist of me, but was always kind to me. He loved his subject and passed that on. I still love French, the language, the people, the literature, but even he could not persuade me to learn my French grammar.”

Rod Bristow, President of Pearson UK, said: “Congratulations to all of our Silver Award winners being presented with a sliver trophy by their pupils today. On Thank A Teacher Day, it’s a wonderful chance for them to say thank you to their award-winning teachers. We mustn’t forget that these pupils may well be the next generation of teachers, and that’s all thanks to the commitment of those currently in the profession. Recognising and celebrating teachers for the lasting impact they have on young people's lives is crucial, and that’s why Pearson is delighted to support these Awards every year.”