Derbyshire great-great-gran celebrates her 100th birthday

Sprightly centenarian Mabel Fagg celebrated her 100th birthday with five generations of her family.

Great-great-grandmother Mabel marked the milestone event with a party for everyone at Belper Rugby Club on September 27.

Mabel Fagg and her daughter Ann

Her grandaughter Claire Potter said: “Mabel is a very independent lady - she’s still got it. It was a really nice party with all her immediate and extended family.

“It was a nice Sunday afternoon family gathering. We had a tea party with scones, sandwiches jam and cream. It was lovely.

“She had a card from Her Majesty the Queen and a telegram from the Secretary of State for Work and pensions.”

Mabel still lives on her own in Belper, where she is helped by her daughter Ann and using her bus pass she regularly catches the bus into Belper and Ripley.

Mabel and her card from the Queen.

Mabel was born in Heage to a mining family in 1919 and survives two brothers and a sister.

She started work as a book binder at Brittains in Belper.

Mabel joined the WRAFF during WW2 where she was based at RAF Swinderby, working in the NAAFI.

Romance bloomed and she met husband to be Richard Fagg there. They were married on August 24 1944.

Mabel and her great -grandchildren

Mabel returned to live in Heage.

Her first daughter Ann was born in July 1945 and Richard came home from Cocos Island where he had been stationed, in 1946.

Their second daughter Kathryn was born in November 1949 and Mabel went on to work at Thorntons Belper for 20 years.

She worked at Ada Belfield Belper from 1973 until retirement.

Mabel and her grandchildren

Her husband Richard died in 1993 aged 79 and her daughter Kathryn lost her battle with cancer in November 2018.

Claire added: ”Mabel loves reading magazines and enjoys watching Agatha Cristie’s Poirot on the televison .

“I remember lots of family holidays at Mablethorpe with her and grandad .

“They had a chalet on the beach and my brothers and we used to have a great time.”

Five generations of the family helped her celebrate her 100th including her daughter Ann, granddaughters Claire Potter, Helen Thompson, Louise Robinson and Paul Gascoyne.

They were joined by great-grandchildren Lily-Mae Thompson, Emily Potter, Daisy Thompson, Joshua Gascoyne, Thomas Potter, Hanna Potter, Aiden Robinson and Oliver Gascoyne. Last but not least great- great grandson Max Bednnl aged four months.