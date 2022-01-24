Derbyshire firefighters set to take on gruelling Three Peaks Challenge in full gear

Josh Harvey and Mark Roberts will be taking on the Three Peaks Challenge, climbing Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon in just 24 hours while wearing their full fire kit.

The pair will be raising money for three charities close to their hearts – Epilepsy Research UK, Prostate Cancer UK and the Firefighters Charity.

Mark, based at Bolsover Fire Station, said he wanted to fundraise for the epilepsy charity after they helped him deal with his own diagnosis as a teenager.

Josh Harvey and Mark Roberts are both serving firefighters in North Derbyshire.

“I was diagnosed with epilepsy at 17, after suffering my first seizure whilst getting ready in the early hours of the morning for my first ‘lads holiday’. At the time I knew nothing about the condition, but after many tests and appointments with doctors and neurologists, I was painted a very dark picture.

“The neurologist spoke about me never drinking, never going to nightclubs and never being in the forces - it was all doom and gloom. As someone who was just finishing school and doing all the things teenage lads do, I thought my life was over - Epilepsy Research UK helped me change that.”

Josh, based at Shirebrook Fire Station, said he decided to help promote Prostate Cancer UK’s work after his father was sadly diagnosed with the illness.

“Over the Christmas period my father was unfortunately diagnosed with prostate cancer. Already having this challenge in mind, Prostate Cancer UK seemed the logical choice, as the amazing work and funding they have provided already is no doubt going to be used to help my father fight his diagnosis.”

The challenge will be made even more difficult by the extra weight of their equipment.

Josh estimated that their tunics, leggings and breathing apparatus will add an extra 20 kilograms of weight as they climb. He said: “It will be tough, but we’re generally fit anyway as firefighters.

“We wanted to try and make it interesting. A lot of people have completed it, but I don’t think anyone has done it with all the gear that we’ll have.”