Derbyshire Fire Chief retires after 30 years service

Derbyshire’s chief fire officer, Terry McDermott will be retiring this month after 30 years in the Fire and Rescue Service.

Chief officer McDermott joined the fire and rescue service in 1989 as a trainee Firefighter at Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service.

Outgoing Derbyshire Chief Fire Officer, Terry McDermott and incoming Gavin Tomlinson

It had been his ambition to become a fireman since the age of just eight following a visit to a fire station.

In 2008 Terry moved to Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service following his successful application for the role of Group Manager.

Further promotion in 2014 saw Terry transfer to Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service this time for the post of Deputy Chief Fire Officer.

His final promotion came soon after, when in 2015 he was appointed Chief Fire Officer/Chief Executive for Derbyshire.

Speaking at a presentation to mark Terry’s retirement, incoming Chief Fire Officer, Gavin Tomlinson said: “It has been an absolute pleasure working alongside Terry.

He has been an inspirational Chief, leading us through many challenges and steering us to many successful collaborations with Derbyshire police, East Midlands Ambulance Service and Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service; in addition Terry has led a Service at the forefront of blue light collaboration, delivering a new joint headquarters and a joint training centre.

“I am honoured to be taking over from Terry and feel privileged to become Derbyshire’s Chief Fire Officer.

Born and raised in Belper, Derbyshire, Gavin Tomlinson joined Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service in 1993 as a trainee Firefighter. Over the last 26 years Gavin has served in many areas including operational station command, fire safety, learning and development and prevention.

In 2010 Gavin was promoted to Area Manager responsible for Community Safety and the delivery of the Tri Service Control project. In 2015 he was promoted to Deputy Chief Fire Officer.

Speaking upon appointment of Gavin as the next Chief Fire Officer/Chief Executive for Derbyshire, Chair of the Fire & Rescue Service, Councillor Kevin Buttery said: “Gavin brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the role of Chief Fire Officer and the fire and rescue authority are confident that he will continue the good work and legacy left by our outgoing Chief, Terry McDermott, ensuring we continue to Make Derbyshire Safer Together.”