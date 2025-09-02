Derbyshire councillor helps local farmer paint St George's flags on sheep

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 2nd Sep 2025, 10:41 BST
A Tupton councillor has helped a local farmer to paint flags on his sheep as a symbol of ‘positive pride.’

Ross Shipman, an independent councillor for Tupton ward, helped to paint red crosses on a number of sheep on Sunday, August 31.

This comes after St George’s and Union Jack flags appeared across Derbyshire lamp posts and roundabouts as a part of national Operation Raise the Colours.

Cllr Shipman said: I was helping a local farmer show a bit of positive pride for our country.

Councillor Ross Shipman has helped a local farmer to paint flags on his sheep as a symbol of ‘positive pride.’placeholder image
Councillor Ross Shipman has helped a local farmer to paint flags on his sheep as a symbol of ‘positive pride.’

“The St George’s Cross has been our national flag for over 800 years. For me, it’s not about politics — it’s about pride, heritage, and community spirit.

“Whether it’s cheering on England sports teams, celebrating St George’s Day, or simply showing love for our country, the flag is a reminder of what unites us: history, resilience, inclusion, fairness, community and togetherness.

“Let’s use it as a positive symbol of patriotism — one that brings people together across our villages, towns, and cities, not one that causes division. Listen to each other, be kind, and be united.”

Operation Raise the Colours has sparked controversy with some people saying flags made them feel ‘uncomfortable and claimed that the campaign was launched to ‘divide’ the country amid an immigration row, making some minority groups feel unwelcome in their communities.

Those in support of the campaign defended the flags saying were just symbols of ‘national identity and patriotism’ which they should be allowed to express.

