Derbyshire company's Facebook appeal to donate Christmas trees to needy families

A Derbyshire Christmas tree producer has offered to donate its last few conifers to families unable to afford one this year.

Ashover Christmas Trees put an appeal on Facebook offering trees to families ‘who haven’t quite been able to afford one’ and say they have had a ‘fantastic response’.

The company say they have had a fantastic response so far

MORE: Mum of Chesterfield's Chris Henchliffe 'heartbroken' by Primark 'One Punch Man' t-shirt

Shannon Rebill, who runs the seasonal firm with her partner, said: “There are people out there who can’t afford a tree and we thought why not donate our last few?

“It is the first time we have sold Christmas trees but we have sold pumpkins in the past and next year hope to donate any left-over pumpkins to charity too.”

Shannon says the response to their trees this year has been ‘brilliant’ and they only had a few trees left after starting with about 70.