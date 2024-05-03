Anthony J. Brown, second from right, with Lord of the Lost who will be representing Germany in the final of the Eurovision Song Contest.

Anthony J. Brown has co-written the lyrics for Blood and Glitter which Lords Of The Lost will sing in Liverpool on Saturday and which will be aired as part of the competition’s semi-final coverage on BBC1 tonight (Tuesday).

Sheffield based stand-up Anthony said: “As Germany is one of the ‘Big 5’, they automatically qualify for the final. Which at least guarantees a spot in the main event, but it does potentially deprive the audience (and me) of one more invigorating performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I will indeed be attending the final. Due to the repercussions of industrial action on the railways, that will entail a spirit-debilitatingly early start and an avalanche of geographical inconvenience, but I would start walking this afternoon if that was my sole means of getting there. The band are a warm, wise and endlessly witty quintet so it is always a great pleasure to catch up with them. Doing so at a globally recognised event will bring an added frisson of intrigue. With a welcome garnish of glamour. And to be in the arena when they perform will be an exhilarating experience for me, and they don’t come along every Saturday night. Especially when I’m doing my comedy…

“I can’t proffer a prediction regarding where Lord Of The Lost will end up in the voting. German entries have not exactly set the scoreboard ablaze in the past ten years. I do know that they are a formidable live force with an onstage zeal."

Anthony has worked with Lord Of The Lost’s singer and chief songwriter Chris Harms on Blood & Glitter, a song which he says is a positive missive advocating self determination, battling through life’s inevitable adversities in the pursuit of controlling your own fate.

Prolific lyricist Anthony has been collaborating with the band since 2015, which has covered six studio albums and more than 60 songs. He said: “Their most recent album, also titled Blood & Glitter, reached number one in Germany, which was a wonderful milestone to have achieved. But to have contributed lyrics to a national chart topper was a treasured sensation, having written poems and song lyrics since I was a mere ankle biter.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lord Of The Lost will be touring the UK with Iron Maiden in June and July and heading their own tour in September.

Anthony ran Spotlight Comedy Club nights in Chesterfield for 17 years, starting at Chesterfield College Arts Centre and then at the Winding Wheel Theatre until the Covid lockdown. He said: “I’ve been approached by other venues in Chesterfield, but nothing that has appealed to me. I only want to put on shows at places that I would be happy to appear in myself, an approach which I hope ensures I have a reputation as one of the ethical souls of the comedy circuit and not just some money-grabbing poltroon.”